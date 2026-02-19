Meta Plans India- and Global South–Focused AI Models, Citing Localized Innovation Needs

NEW DELHI, India — Meta plans to release a new generation of artificial intelligence models this year designed to address local needs in India and across the Global South, the company’s Chief AI Officer said on Thursday, signaling a push toward more customized and region-specific AI development.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Alexandr Wang said the first of the new models will be launched within the next few months and will be deeply integrated across Meta’s products. He said the company is focused on moving beyond generic AI systems toward tools that are tailored to individual users and regional contexts.

Wang described Meta’s long-term vision as “personal superintelligence,” referring to AI systems that understand an individual’s goals and interests and actively assist in achieving them. He said the company is optimistic about the pace of progress, adding that while the initial models will mark an important step, Meta expects to continue pushing the technological frontier throughout the year.

He called for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure AI systems are designed for real-world challenges rather than deployed as one-size-fits-all solutions. According to Wang, AI should be built around the specific economic, social, and cultural realities of India and other Global South economies.

Wang highlighted India’s growing role in global AI development, pointing to what he described as world-class developers working on solutions to large-scale societal challenges. He emphasized that future AI tools should serve individuals regardless of geography, language, or cultural background.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the summit earlier in the day, welcomed global leaders and industry executives, describing artificial intelligence as a transformation on par with major turning points in human civilization. He said current applications and forecasts represent only the early signals of AI’s broader impact on economies and societies worldwide. (Source: IANS)