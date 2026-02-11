India Leads Global Rankings in AI Skills and Hiring, Stanford Index Finds

NEW YORK — India has emerged as the global leader in artificial intelligence skills penetration and AI hiring, according to a new international ranking that assesses how countries are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.

The findings are part of the 2026 Global Vibrancy Index, which evaluates economic competitiveness and innovation across major economies. India ranked second overall in economic competitiveness, trailing only the United States, and placed third globally behind the United States and China in the overall index.

Within the competitiveness category, India outperformed the United States in the talent subcategory, driven by strong scores in AI skills penetration and the AI hiring ratio. The country also ranked second in several other indicators, including net sentiment in AI-related social media conversations, the number of AI-focused software development projects, and the popularity of those projects as measured by user engagement.

The report attributed India’s rise in the rankings to a renewed push to strengthen its position in the global AI ecosystem through national initiatives focused on research, talent development, and large-scale adoption of AI technologies. The institute behind the index noted that the results underscore how governments worldwide are increasingly treating artificial intelligence as a strategic national priority.

India’s performance marks a significant jump from its seventh-place ranking when the index was first released in 2017, surpassing countries such as Japan, Germany, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The improvement was largely fueled by advances in research and development and the rapid expansion of its technology workforce.

The ranking comes as India prepares to host a major international AI summit in New Delhi later this month. The event is expected to bring together government officials, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and civil society participants from around the world to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI.

Organizers say the summit is designed to move beyond high-level discussions and focus on practical outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI. Discussions will center on employment and workforce development, energy-efficient and sustainable AI systems, and the broader social and economic implications of AI adoption. (Source: IANS)