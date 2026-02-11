Modi Welcomes Rolls-Royce Plans to Expand Operations in India

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic on Wednesday, signaling government support for the British company’s plans to scale up its operations and partnerships in India.

In a post on social media following the meeting, Modi said he welcomed the company’s enthusiasm for expanding its activities in the country and working with India’s young and innovative workforce. The discussion focused on Rolls-Royce’s growing footprint in India and its alignment with the country’s long-term development goals.

The company said the meeting explored how Rolls-Royce is positioning itself to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation, including plans to expand its global capability center into its largest worldwide operation, collaborate on complex manufacturing, and build high-value engineering capabilities locally.

Rolls-Royce has been increasing its engagement with India as part of the broader India-UK economic partnership outlined under Vision 2035. The company has emphasized its intent to play a larger role across sectors including civil aviation, defense, and energy, leveraging its technologies across air, land, and sea applications.

During his visit, Erginbilgic reiterated the company’s ambition to treat India as a home market, citing opportunities to develop in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that support self-reliance, innovation, and long-term growth. He said the company aims to contribute to India’s push for domestic manufacturing, energy independence, and enhanced connectivity, including infrastructure critical to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

According to Rolls-Royce, its broad portfolio and long-term presence position it to deepen partnerships in India and support the country’s economic and industrial priorities for decades to come. (Source: IANS)