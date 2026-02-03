India–U.S. Trade Deal Seen Supporting Rupee Stability, Lifting FDI Inflows: Report

NEW DELHI, India — The India–U.S. trade deal is expected to help narrow India’s current account deficit, stabilize the rupee and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to global shocks over time, according to a report released Tuesday.

The United States has agreed to cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from the earlier level of 50 percent, a move analysts say is structurally positive for India’s medium-term growth and external stability.

According to the report by Axis Securities, improved market access and greater tariff certainty are likely to boost exports, encourage manufacturing investment and strengthen foreign direct investment inflows. The brokerage said the agreement provides a supportive framework for sustained economic expansion rather than a short-term boost.

Export-oriented sectors with significant exposure to the U.S. market are expected to benefit the most. These include textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, IT services and select industrial segments, which stand to gain from improved access, tariff rationalization and greater supply-chain predictability.

Over time, the report said higher order inflows, improved capacity utilization and better earnings visibility could support sustained growth and valuation re-rating across these sectors.

“India–U.S. trade relations are entering a constructive phase after a period marked by tariff disputes, regulatory frictions and global supply-chain realignments,” the report said. “With both economies seeking to de-risk supply chains, reduce China-centric dependencies and deepen strategic ties, the trade deal is shaping up as a pivotal catalyst.”

For India, the agreement aligns with its manufacturing push, export diversification strategy and ambition to move up the global value chain. For the U.S., the report said India offers a large and reliable market as well as a strategic manufacturing alternative in key sectors.

From an equity market perspective, the report noted that the deal improves earnings visibility, supports valuation re-rating — particularly for export-driven and capital expenditure-linked sectors — and reinforces India’s positioning as a relatively safe destination among emerging markets.

The report added that the trade agreement should be viewed as a medium-term structural positive rather than an immediate trigger, with long-term gains dependent on consistent execution. It advised investors to focus on companies with strong U.S. exposure, scalable manufacturing capabilities, regulatory compliance strength and resilient balance sheets to fully benefit from the opportunity. (Source: IANS)