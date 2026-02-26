Indian Railways to Hire Over 5,000 Ex-Servicemen as Pointsmen Under New Army Partnership

NEW DELHI — Indian Railways will recruit more than 5,000 ex-servicemen as Pointsmen on a contractual basis to address staffing gaps, following a new cooperation framework with the Indian Army aimed at supporting retired soldiers and Agniveers transitioning to civilian life, the Ministry of Railways said Thursday.

The hiring drive is part of a newly introduced Framework of Cooperation between the Railways and the Army designed to expand post-retirement employment opportunities for Agniveers and serving Army personnel preparing to leave military service. Officials said the initiative seeks to ensure a smoother transition into civilian careers while strengthening institutional support for retiring personnel.

Under the plan, ex-servicemen will be appointed as Pointsmen across various Railway zones on contract until regular recruitment processes are completed. More than 5,000 Level-1 posts are currently being processed at the Zonal and Divisional levels. Nine Railway Divisions have already signed Memorandums of Understanding with relevant Army organizations to facilitate recruitment.

Army recruiting units have been directed to coordinate closely with Railway Divisions to accelerate the appointment process.

The broader framework underscores a joint commitment to providing meaningful second-career opportunities for veterans while contributing to national development goals, the ministry said. Welfare and resettlement of retired armed forces personnel are already key components of Railway policy.

Indian Railways has earmarked 10 percent horizontal reservation in Level-2 and above posts and 20 percent in Level-1 posts for ex-servicemen. Additionally, 5 percent reservation in Level-2 and above posts and 10 percent in Level-1 posts have been set aside for former Agniveers.

In 2024 and 2025, a total of 14,788 posts were reserved for ex-servicemen in Railway vacancy notifications, including 6,485 Level-1 positions and 8,303 posts in Level-2 and above categories, according to the ministry.

Recruitment to Level-1 posts, previously known as Group D, is conducted through Railway Recruitment Centres, while Level-2 and above positions are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards via competitive examinations.