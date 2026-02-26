India’s Engineering Exports Top $100 Billion in First 10 Months of FY26

NEW DELHI — India’s engineering goods exports rose 4.52 percent year-over-year to $101.13 billion during the April–January period of fiscal year 2025–26, crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time this fiscal, EEPC India said Thursday.

The growth was driven largely by higher shipments of copper, iron and steel, and motor vehicles. In January alone, engineering exports climbed 10.4 percent from a year earlier to $10.40 billion, even as exports to the United States — India’s largest market — declined.

Engineering exports to the U.S. fell 6.8 percent year-over-year in January to $1.51 billion, compared with $1.62 billion in January 2025.

“Favourable base was one of the major reasons behind the double-digit growth in January this year. Notably, Indian engineering exports also bounced back in most of the regions. This is very positive news, especially at a time when global trade is going through realignments pushed by changing geopolitics,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India.

Chadha expressed confidence that engineering exports would maintain momentum in the coming months and exceed $120 billion in FY26.

He said recently announced government initiatives, particularly the Market Access Scheme, are expected to significantly boost exports. “The recent schemes announced by the government, especially the Market Access Scheme, are estimated to be a big enabler of Indian exports. This is crucial at a time when more Indian exporters are eager to participate in global exhibitions and exhibit their products to global markets,” Chadha noted.

EEPC India also urged the government to reconsider its decision to halve benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, citing ongoing global uncertainties and external challenges.

Among India’s top 25 export destinations for engineering goods, shipments to 19 countries recorded positive growth, while exports to six countries declined.

Major markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Singapore and China posted strong gains. Exports to the UAE rose 42.4 percent in January 2026 to $871.48 million, while shipments to Saudi Arabia increased 33.3 percent to $518.58 million.

On a regional basis, North America and the European Union remained the top destinations for Indian engineering exports in January. (source: IANS)