Markets Close Mixed as Healthcare, PSU Banks Lead Gains

MUMBAI — Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile trading session on a mixed note Thursday, with healthcare and public sector bank stocks outperforming while media and FMCG shares lagged.

The Nifty edged up 14.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 25,496.55. The Sensex, however, slipped 27.46 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 82,248.61.

Market experts said the Nifty would need a decisive close above 25,700, supported by strong volumes, to signal a meaningful shift in momentum. “Until then, selective dip-buying may continue as long as 25,400 holds as a structural base,” an analyst said.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Trent was the worst performer, declining 1.61 percent. Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were also among the top losers. On the gaining side, Bharat Electronics Ltd. led intraday advances, while Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel were among the key gainers.

Broader markets showed a mixed trend. The Nifty MidCap index fell 0.58 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index ended nearly flat, down 0.01 percent.

Sectorally, healthcare stocks outperformed. The Nifty Healthcare index rose 1.24 percent and the Nifty Pharma index gained 1.08 percent. PSU bank stocks also saw positive momentum. In contrast, the Nifty Media index declined 0.68 percent and the Nifty FMCG index slipped 0.16 percent.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,024.50 crore on February 25. Domestic institutional investors also supported the market, buying equities worth Rs 3,639.97 crore during the same session.

Analysts said the market remained largely range-bound, with selective buying in defensive sectors such as healthcare even as broader indices showed weakness. “Positive global cues from technology and metals supported sentiment at the open, but gains gradually faded as investors chose to trim exposure at higher levels rather than chase momentum,” an analyst said. (Source: IANS)