Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series in India, Prices Start at Rs 87,999

GURUGRAM — Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Galaxy S26 series in India, with prices beginning at Rs 87,999 for the base model and going up to Rs 1,89,999 for the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company said the new devices introduce its most advanced “Agentic AI” mobile experience to date, aimed at making everyday tasks such as managing schedules, searching for information, capturing content and editing photos or videos more seamless and intuitive.

The Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,07,999 for the 12GB+512GB model. The Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB+256GB version and Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant, and Rs 1,89,999 for the 16GB+1TB version.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series opened February 25 through major online and offline retail outlets, as well as through Samsung Live on the company’s official website.

The smartphones are offered in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue color options, along with Samsung.com exclusive shades Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

Samsung said the Galaxy S26 Ultra debuts what it describes as the industry’s first built-in Privacy Display on a mobile phone, designed to restrict side-angle viewing and enhance data security. The device is powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor, with upgrades in CPU, GPU and NPU performance to improve multitasking and support advanced on-device AI features.

To handle sustained performance, the Ultra model includes a redesigned vapor chamber and upgraded thermal materials. It also supports Super-Fast Charging 3.0, which the company said can charge the battery to approximately 75 percent in about 30 minutes.

On the camera front, Samsung emphasized AI-driven photography and video features across the series. The Galaxy S26 Ultra includes wider camera apertures for improved low-light performance, enhanced Nightography Video capabilities and upgraded Super Steady stabilization for smoother recording. (Source: IANS)