Prime Minister Modi Pushes Human-Centric AI Agenda at Global Summit, Holds CEO and Bilateral Talks

NEW DELHI, India — Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a packed slate of engagements at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, using the global मंच to position India as a key architect of a human-centered approach to artificial intelligence while advancing investment and diplomatic discussions.

The day began with the summit’s inauguration, followed by Modi’s participation in a world leaders’ plenary session and a series of bilateral meetings with visiting heads of state. In the evening, he joined a closed-door, extended brainstorming session with chief executives from more than 50 global technology and business firms, including major players in the AI and digital economy space.

In his inaugural address, Modi framed artificial intelligence not as a purely autonomous technological force, but as an extension of human values, ethics, and dignity. He outlined what he described as a guiding framework for responsible AI development under the acronym M.A.N.A.V., calling for Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive AI, and Valid and Legitimate Systems to advance in parallel with technological innovation.

Addressing the leaders’ plenary, Modi said the summit could play a pivotal role in shaping a sensitive, human-centric global AI ecosystem. Drawing on historical precedent, he argued that humanity has repeatedly transformed periods of disruption into opportunity, and that the rapid rise of AI represents another such inflection point.

He stressed that while earlier waves of technology often widened divides, AI must be made accessible to all, particularly as global governance frameworks take shape. Modi underscored the importance of placing the aspirations and development priorities of the Global South at the center of international AI policymaking.

The Prime Minister also warned that while ethics have always guided human progress, the scale of potential unethical behavior enabled by AI is unprecedented. As a result, he said ethical norms governing AI must be equally expansive. He called on AI companies to balance profit with purpose and to uphold strong ethical commitments.

Modi outlined three core principles for ethical AI use: the creation of a trusted global data framework, the adoption of transparent “glass box” safety rules, and the embedding of human values directly into AI systems.

Highlighting India’s domestic efforts, Modi said the country has a significant role to play in the global AI journey. Under India’s AI Mission, he noted, 38,000 GPUs are already operational, with an additional 24,000 expected to be added within the next six months. He said the government is making world-class computing power available to startups at highly affordable rates to accelerate innovation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Greece. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation across technology, innovation, and economic development, with artificial intelligence featuring prominently in several conversations.

During a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, both sides reviewed progress in bilateral ties and explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in AI, building on longstanding relations between the two countries.

In talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the leaders exchanged views on leveraging AI as a driver of economic and social transformation. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the early implementation of the concluded India–EU free trade agreement.

Modi also met with Switzerland’s president and later held discussions with his Greek counterpart, continuing diplomatic outreach aimed at expanding technology and economic partnerships.

The day concluded with a high-level CEOs Forum, where discussions centered on investment opportunities in India’s digital economy, AI-led innovation, and regulatory frameworks designed to support emerging technologies. Modi reiterated that India’s vision for AI is clear, describing it as a shared global resource intended to advance the welfare of humanity. (Source: IANS)