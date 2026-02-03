SAIL Posts Highest-Ever Sales, Logs 16 Percent Growth in FY26 to Date

NEW DELHI, India — Steel Authority of India Limited reported its highest-ever cumulative sales for the April–January period of the current financial year, posting 16 percent growth compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said Tuesday.

SAIL recorded total sales of 16.6 million tonnes during April 2025 to January 2026, up from 14.3 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The performance marks the strongest sales achievement in the company’s history for these months.

The state-run steelmaker also reported its best-ever monthly sales in January. During the month, SAIL sold 1.84 million tonnes of steel, more than 10 percent higher than the 1.68 million tonnes sold in January last year.

According to the company, the robust sales performance was driven by record dispatches from its plants, higher door-delivery volumes and expanded warehouse-based sales. These measures helped deepen market penetration while improving logistics efficiency and customer service.

The higher sales volumes also enabled SAIL to reduce inventory levels by about 0.25 million tonnes during the period. The company said this, in turn, contributed to a meaningful reduction in borrowings and an improvement in its overall financial position.

SAIL said record performance was achieved across multiple operational metrics, including sales, dispatches, cash collections and customer deliveries. The company increased direct deliveries to customer locations, expanded warehouse sales and improved dispatches from its production units.

Officials said the marketing team played a central role by strengthening market reach and meeting business targets amid steady demand.

With consistent growth and improving operational performance, SAIL said it continues to reinforce its position as a key contributor to India’s infrastructure build-out and industrial development. (Source: IANS)