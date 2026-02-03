Over 70 Percent of Indian Recruiters Using AI to Identify Hidden Talent, Report Finds

NEW DELHI, India — As competition for skilled workers intensifies, a growing number of Indian recruiters are turning to artificial intelligence to uncover talent that traditional hiring methods may overlook, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The report found that 71 percent of recruiters in India say AI has helped them identify candidates with relevant skills they might previously have missed. The findings are based on a global survey of 6,554 human resources professionals and highlight the increasing role of AI in speeding up and refining recruitment processes.

About 80 percent of recruiters said AI has made it easier to gain insights into a candidate’s skills, while 76 percent believe it is already helping accelerate hiring timelines. Nearly eight in 10 recruiters in India said they plan to expand their use of AI to support hiring goals, assess applicants and source top talent.

Many recruiters also expect to increase the use of AI for pre-screening interviews in 2026. They believe this will result in more meaningful conversations between recruiters and candidates, faster hiring experiences and deeper insights into applicant capabilities.

The report points to a broader shift in hiring practices away from traditional indicators such as job titles and pedigree toward demonstrable skills and capabilities. Recruiters said executing this shift at scale is difficult without AI support, which can help reduce screening bottlenecks and promote more consistent evaluations.

Despite strong hiring activity, recruiters continue to face challenges. The study showed that 74 percent of recruiters struggle to find qualified candidates, even as hiring activity in India remains about 40 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Recruiters cited a growing mismatch between application volume and candidate quality. Among those who said hiring has become more difficult, 53 percent pointed to a surge in AI-generated applications, while 47 percent cited ongoing shortages of in-demand skills.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in recruitment, expectations from job seekers are also evolving. Candidates increasingly want transparency around how hiring decisions are made, particularly when AI is involved.

Reflecting this shift, half of Indian recruiters said they are now under pressure to explain how AI is used in screening and shortlisting candidates.

The report noted that recruiters are increasingly viewing AI as a decision-support tool rather than a replacement for human judgment, helping them hire more efficiently while maintaining quality and a positive candidate experience. (Source: IANS)