Samsung to Unveil New Flagship Galaxy Smartphone at U.S. Event This Month

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics said it will introduce a new flagship Galaxy smartphone later this month at its Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States, signaling a deeper push into artificial intelligence-driven features.

The company said Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco on February 25, where it plans to showcase the next generation of its Galaxy S lineup. In an invitation titled “The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier,” Samsung said the upcoming device is designed to make artificial intelligence feel more personal and seamlessly integrated into everyday use.

According to the company, the new Galaxy S series will focus on simplifying daily interactions while enhancing user confidence through built-in AI capabilities. Samsung said the event will mark a new phase in mobile AI, as intelligence becomes more adaptive and personalized.

Industry sources said the device, widely expected to be the Galaxy S26, will include a new privacy-focused display feature designed to protect on-screen information from people nearby. The built-in function is expected to allow users to prevent so-called “shoulder surfing” without the need for an external privacy screen.

Samsung said the feature will enable users to customize display visibility based on their privacy needs, with different settings depending on the application in use. The company indicated that the feature will be introduced across Galaxy devices soon and is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

“It took over five years of engineering, testing and refining to get here,” the company said, adding that development focused on how users define privacy and how security should feel in everyday smartphone use.

Samsung is expected to provide full details about the new Galaxy S26 lineup and its AI-driven capabilities during the San Francisco event later this month. (Source: IANS)