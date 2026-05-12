Google Search Hit by Outage as Users Report Server Error

NEW DELHI — Google Search experienced a global outage Tuesday morning, with users in India, the U.S. and several other regions reporting problems accessing the search engine.

Many users attempting to search were shown an error message that said, “We are sorry, but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”

The disruption led to a spike in complaints on outage-tracking platforms and social media, with hundreds of reports from India alone within a short period.

The issue was identified as a “500 Internal Server Error,” which typically points to a server-side problem rather than an issue with a user’s device or internet connection.

Such errors generally occur when communication between a user’s browser and a company’s servers is disrupted by technical problems in backend infrastructure.

Several users said they were unable to perform searches or access results intermittently during the outage.

The Google Search disruption follows a series of outages affecting major technology platforms this year, including AI services and social media apps.

In March, China’s DeepSeek chatbot suffered one of the largest outages in its history, reportedly remaining offline for more than seven hours overnight.

Instagram users also reported widespread issues in March, including inaccessible direct messages, disappearing chat themes, problems with search and difficulty viewing contacts.

In February, YouTube experienced a global outage before later confirming that service had been restored. (Source: IANS)