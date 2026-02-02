White-Collar Hiring in India Grows 3% in January, Non-IT Sectors Lead

NEW DELHI– White-collar hiring in India began 2026 on a steady note, rising 3 percent year-on-year in January, driven primarily by non-IT sectors and increased fresher recruitment, according to a new report released on Monday.

Non-IT segments emerged as the main contributors to the growth, with BPO and IT-enabled services posting a surge of more than 21 percent. Hiring in hospitality and travel climbed over 15 percent, insurance rose more than 7 percent, and healthcare recorded growth of over 5 percent, the report showed.

Banking and financial services was a notable exception among non-IT sectors, registering a 15 percent year-on-year decline. The IT sector, meanwhile, remained flat during the month. Within technology roles, however, demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning positions continued to show strength, rising more than 34 percent.

Over the past three months, the BPO and ITES segment has consistently ranked among the top five sectors for double-digit annual growth. In January alone, hiring in the sector increased 21 percent year-on-year, supported by demand across experience levels. Fresher hiring rose sharply by 39 percent, while recruitment of professionals with 13 to 16 years of experience increased by 9 percent.

Non-metro cities played a significant role in this expansion, with Jaipur recording growth of more than 66 percent and Ahmedabad posting an increase of over 43 percent. Foreign multinational companies were a major driver of the surge, contributing to more than an 80 percent rise in hiring activity within the sector.

“It’s encouraging to see sustained year-on-year growth in key sectors like BPO/ITES and hospitality. These areas have shown consistent momentum over recent months and have kicked off 2026 on a strong, positive note. Equally promising is the robust performance from Indian IT MNCs, which bodes well for the overall job market,” said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.

From a regional perspective, hiring gains were led by Pune, which saw growth of more than 23 percent, followed by Chennai at 18 percent, Bengaluru at 17 percent, and Ahmedabad at 16 percent. The trend reflects strong contributions from established southern technology hubs as well as fast-growing western markets. (Source: IANS)