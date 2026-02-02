Indian Scientists Develop Single-Unit Device to Capture and Store Solar Energy

NEW DELHI– Indian scientists have developed a solar-powered energy storage device capable of both capturing and storing energy in a single unit, a breakthrough that could accelerate the adoption of clean and self-sustaining power systems.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the new technology—described as a photo-rechargeable supercapacitor—was developed by researchers at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru under the Department of Science and Technology.

Unlike conventional solar systems that rely on separate units for energy harvesting and storage, the new device integrates both functions into one system. This approach reduces overall costs and minimizes energy losses that typically occur during power conversion, the statement said.

The innovation is expected to enable efficient, low-cost, and environmentally friendly power solutions for portable electronics, wearable devices, and off-grid technologies.

Traditional hybrid solar systems often require additional power management electronics to address voltage and current mismatches between energy harvesters and storage units. According to the statement, this added complexity increases device size and limits the feasibility of miniaturized and autonomous systems.

The new device overcomes these challenges through the binder-free use of nickel-cobalt oxide nanowires, which are uniformly grown on nickel foam using a simple in situ hydrothermal process.

“These nanowires, only a few nanometres in diameter and several micrometres long, form a highly porous and conductive 3D network that efficiently absorbs sunlight and stores electrical charge. This unique architecture allowed the material to act simultaneously as a solar energy harvester and a supercapacitor electrode,” the statement said.

In performance tests designed to simulate real-world conditions, the device delivered a stable output voltage of 1.2 volts and retained 88 percent of its capacitance even after 1,000 photo-charging cycles. It also operated efficiently under a wide range of lighting conditions, from low indoor illumination to intense sunlight.

The researchers noted that this stability suggests the nanowire structure can withstand both mechanical and electrochemical stress over long periods of use.

The self-charging power system can function in remote areas without access to an electrical grid and has the potential to significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels and conventional batteries. (Source: IANS)