Apple launches unified Apple Business platform for companies worldwide

NEW DELHI, India — Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform designed to help companies manage devices, equip employees with essential tools, and access expert support to operate more efficiently and securely.

The platform brings together a range of business-focused services, including built-in mobile device management, allowing organizations to configure employee groups, device settings, security features, and applications through a system Apple calls Blueprints. The feature is intended to simplify setup and streamline operations, particularly for businesses getting started with device management.

Apple said the service will also enable companies to create business email, calendar, and directory services using their own domain names, supporting smoother communication and collaboration across teams.

Apple Business will be available starting April 14 in more than 200 countries and regions.

“Apple Business is a significant leap forward in our decades-long commitment to helping companies of all sizes leverage the power of Apple products and services to run and grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education marketing.

“We’ve unified Apple’s strongest business offerings into one simple, secure platform, delivering key features for organizations in every stage and sector, including built-in device management, collaboration tools, and additional ways to reach new customers,” Prescott added.

According to the company, the platform provides a centralized view of an organization’s Apple devices and settings through its integrated mobile device management system.

Apple Business builds on features previously offered through Apple Business Essentials in the United States, expanding access to a broader global audience. The company said the platform is designed to simplify IT management, particularly for small businesses without dedicated technical teams.

New Blueprints tools will allow businesses to preconfigure devices with specific settings and apps, enabling zero-touch deployment so employees can begin using new devices right out of the box.

The platform also includes options for upgraded iCloud storage and support through AppleCare+ for Business. A companion Apple Business app will let employees install work-related apps, access colleague contact information, and request support while on the go. (Source: IANS)