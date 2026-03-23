Samsung brings Quick Share compatibility with Apple AirDrop to Galaxy S26

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics said Monday it has introduced compatibility between its Android-based Quick Share feature and Apple’s AirDrop, allowing users to transfer files more easily between Galaxy smartphones and iPhones.

The update, rolling out first to the Galaxy S26 series, enables users to exchange photos, videos, contacts, and other files with devices running Apple’s iOS. The feature is expected to expand to additional Samsung devices at a later date.

Quick Share and AirDrop both rely on Bluetooth to detect nearby devices and facilitate wireless file transfers, but until now have operated as separate ecosystems without interoperability.

Samsung said the feature will begin rolling out in major markets, including the United States and Europe, starting Wednesday.

“We have maximized user convenience by helping Galaxy users communicate seamlessly with users of devices running on other operating systems,” a company official said.

In a separate announcement, Samsung also unveiled a new Car-to-Home service developed in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group, aimed at extending smart home controls to connected vehicles.

The service allows drivers to manage Samsung home appliances — including air conditioners, air purifiers, and robot vacuum cleaners — directly from their vehicle’s in-car display using the SmartThings platform.

For example, users can activate a “home mode” to turn on lights and air conditioning as they approach their residence, or switch to an “away mode” that powers down unused devices while activating a robot vacuum.

The feature is currently available on Hyundai and Kia vehicles produced after November 2022 that support connected infotainment systems, with plans to expand availability through future software updates. (Source: IANS)