Indian LPG carriers transit Strait of Hormuz as tensions persist

NEW DELHI — Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas are moving through the Strait of Hormuz, offering potential relief for cooking fuel supplies in India as geopolitical tensions continue to disrupt global shipping routes.

According to ship-tracking data, the vessels Jag Vasant and Pine Gas began their transit early Monday after receiving clearance for safe passage through the strategically vital waterway.

Both ships are transporting LPG, a key household cooking fuel across India, and are sailing from the UAE coast along a route close to Iran’s shoreline near Qeshm and Larak islands.

Instead of listing a specific destination, the vessels have signaled Indian ownership in their tracking systems, a precaution increasingly adopted by ships navigating the sensitive corridor.

If the journey proceeds without disruption, the carriers are expected to reach the Gulf of Oman by Monday evening. A full transit through the Strait of Hormuz typically takes about 14 hours.

The movement comes amid heightened tensions in the region following U.S. and Israeli strikes in late February, which have significantly disrupted maritime traffic through one of the world’s most critical oil and gas transit routes.

Since then, Iran has tightened control over the strait, allowing only select vessels — including those linked to India — to pass after negotiations.

Shipping data indicates that vessels are being directed to move closer to Iran’s coastline, while the more commonly used route nearer to Oman has seen increased risk, including a reported attack on a vessel earlier this month.

Both Jag Vasant and Pine Gas had entered the Persian Gulf in late February, prior to the escalation in hostilities. Jag Vasant loaded LPG cargo in Kuwait, while Pine Gas was loaded in Ruwais in the UAE.

The ships had remained stranded in the region amid the standoff before being cleared to proceed.

Earlier this month, two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully completed similar transits through the strait, highlighting the cautious resumption of limited shipping activity despite ongoing tensions. (Source: IANS)