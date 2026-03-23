Adobe appoints former Microsoft executive Shamik Basu to lead Creative Products Group in India

NEW DELHI — Adobe on Monday named former Microsoft executive Shamik Basu as Vice President of its Creative Products Group in India, reinforcing the company’s focus on expanding local innovation and leadership in one of its key global markets.

Based in Noida, Basu will oversee Adobe India’s engineering and product management teams and report to Ely Greenfield. He will also join the company’s India leadership team, contributing to strategy and growth initiatives in the country.

“India is a priority market for Adobe and key to advancing intelligent, creator-first experiences at scale,” Greenfield said, highlighting the contributions of India-based teams across design, imaging, video, and artificial intelligence initiatives such as Firefly.

Basu said he is looking forward to collaborating with teams in India and globally to develop next-generation creative technologies, particularly as AI continues to reshape the industry.

In his new role, he will work closely with global teams on flagship products including Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro, while strengthening India’s role in the company’s broader creativity and productivity ecosystem.

Basu joins Adobe after more than three decades in the technology sector. Most recently, he held leadership roles at Microsoft, where he focused on performance, reliability, and AI-driven user experiences across large-scale software platforms.

Adobe, which began operations in India in 1997, has grown the country into a major hub, employing more than 8,000 people across multiple campuses and playing a significant role in global product development.

Shares of Adobe Inc. were trading about 1 percent higher at $248.15 on the Nasdaq following the announcement.

Separately, the company said its longtime chief executive, Shantanu Narayen, plans to step down after nearly two decades in the role. Narayen will remain as board chair after a successor is appointed, while a special committee has been formed to oversee the search for both internal and external candidates. (Source: IANS)