Indian Markets Closed for Ram Navami; Trading to Resume Friday

MUMBAI, India — India’s stock markets remained closed on Thursday in observance of Ram Navami, according to the official trading holiday calendar.

The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange suspended all trading activity for the day, including in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, NDS-RST, and tri-party repo segments.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India also observed a partial holiday, with no trading during the morning session. Commodity trading is scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. in the evening session.

Markets will remain closed again on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti and on April 3 for Good Friday. There are no scheduled stock market holidays in July and August this year.

In the previous session on Wednesday, benchmark indices extended gains for a second straight day, supported by easing oil prices and positive global cues.

The Nifty rose 1.72%, or 392.70 points, to close at 23,306.45, while the Sensex gained 1.63%, or 1,205 points, to settle at 75,273.45.

Analysts said the rally was driven by improving investor sentiment amid expectations of easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude prices.

Market experts identified the 23,300–23,350 range as a key near-term zone for the Nifty. Holding above this level could support short-term stability, while a drop below it may trigger renewed selling pressure.

On the upside, the 23,500–23,600 range remains a strong resistance zone, followed by 23,800. On the downside, 23,000 is seen as a critical support level, with 22,900 as the next support if weakness persists. (Source: IANS)