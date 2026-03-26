Nokia Names Samar Mittal, Vibha Mehra to Lead India Operations Starting April 1

NEW DELHI, India — Nokia on Thursday announced new leadership appointments in India, naming Samar Mittal as India Country Business Leader and Vibha Mehra as India Country Manager, effective April 1.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence and sharpen its business focus in the country.

In his new role, Mittal will lead Nokia’s business strategy in India, with a focus on expanding partnerships with telecom operators as well as companies in artificial intelligence, cloud services, and key enterprise sectors. He will also work on identifying new growth opportunities and aligning the company’s offerings with evolving market demands.

Mehra will oversee Nokia’s overall operations in India, including communications, government relations, and public engagement. She will also guide the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and internal people strategy, playing a central role in reinforcing Nokia’s position in the market.

Both executives bring extensive industry experience. Mittal has nearly three decades of experience in the telecom and IT sectors and previously led Nokia’s Cloud and Network Services business in the Middle East and Africa.

Mehra has more than 26 years of experience and has held roles at Microsoft, Intel, and Tata Consultancy Services. She most recently led government relations for Nokia in the Asia Pacific region.

Nokia said the two leaders will work closely to drive its strategy in India and support its broader goal of advancing connectivity and digital growth.

“This renewed leadership model reflects Nokia’s long-term commitment to India and its ambition to play a leading role in shaping a more digital, sustainable, and efficient future for the country,” the company said. (Source: IANS)