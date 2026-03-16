India’s Garment Exports Show Resilience Despite Global Trade Headwinds

NEW DELHI — India’s ready-made garment export sector has remained resilient despite global economic uncertainty, posting modest growth during the first 11 months of the current financial year, according to industry data released Monday.

Reacting to the latest figures, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A. Sakthivel said India’s ready-made garment exports declined 8.6 percent in February but maintained marginal growth for the broader April 2025 to February 2026 period.

“India’s ready-made garment exports declined by 8.6 per cent for the month of February. However, the cumulative exports for the period April 2025 to February 2026 stood at $14.53 billion compared with $14.46 billion for the same period of the previous year, reflecting a marginal growth of 0.51 per cent,” Sakthivel said.

The performance highlights the sector’s ability to maintain stability despite a challenging global trade environment marked by persistent economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

Sakthivel said exporters have been navigating several external pressures, including weaker demand in key international markets.

Geopolitical tensions and economic volatility have affected order flows, particularly from major markets such as the United States and parts of West Asia, leading global buyers to adopt more cautious sourcing strategies.

Sakthivel also warned that rising freight costs and increasing input prices are beginning to add further pressure on exporters.

“Going forward, the elevated freight rates and the increased cost of inputs have started placing additional pressure on exporters, affecting overall margins and operational planning for manufacturers and exporters across the value chain,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the AEPC chairman expressed confidence in the long-term outlook for India’s apparel industry, noting that companies are adapting through market diversification, product innovation and improved supply chain efficiency.

He added that the sector remains committed to strengthening India’s reputation as a reliable global sourcing destination for apparel.

“We are grateful to the government for all the support amidst the tough global trade environment. We will be focusing on the recent FTAs and try leveraging our strengths to maximise our exports,” Sakthivel said. (Source: IANS)