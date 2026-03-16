Tata Motors to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices From April 1

NEW DELHI — Tata Motors said Monday it will raise prices across its commercial vehicle lineup by up to 1.5 percent starting April 1 as the automaker seeks to offset rising commodity prices and other input costs.

The company said the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant. The adjustment is intended to partially mitigate higher manufacturing expenses that have continued to pressure the industry.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in February that the company has been dealing with elevated input costs for nearly a year, making a price increase necessary.

Speaking during a quarterly earnings call, Chandra said rising prices of commodities — particularly precious metals and copper — have added pressure to the company’s cost structure.

Despite the cost challenges, Tata Motors reported strong sales growth in recent months. The company posted a 32 percent year-over-year increase in total vehicle sales for February 2026, selling 42,940 units across domestic and international markets compared with 32,533 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales reached 40,893 units, up 32.8 percent from 30,797 units in the same month last year.

The company’s international business also recorded growth, with sales rising 17.9 percent to 2,047 units from 1,736 units a year earlier.

The growth was driven by strong performance across several truck and commercial vehicle categories.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle trucks climbed 37.1 percent to 13,559 units in February 2026, compared with 9,892 units in the same month last year.

Intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle trucks also recorded strong growth, rising 34.1 percent to 7,577 units from 5,652 units in February 2025.

In January 2026, Tata Motors reported total sales of 71,066 vehicles across domestic and international markets, including electric vehicles, marking a 47.1 percent increase from 48,316 units in January 2025. (Source: IANS)