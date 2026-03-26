realme 16 5G Set for April 2 Launch With Dual 50MP Cameras and Rear Selfie Mirror

NEW DELHI, India — realme is set to launch its new realme 16 5G smartphone in India on April 2, bringing a mix of camera-focused features and design upgrades aimed at the competitive mid-range segment.

The upcoming device builds on the company’s Number Series lineup and follows the realme 16 Pro Series, with a strong emphasis on photography and everyday usability.

At the center of the realme 16 5G is a dual 50-megapixel camera system, featuring a 50MP front-facing camera and a 50MP rear camera powered by a Sony IMX852 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The setup is designed to deliver consistent image quality for selfies, portraits, and general photography.

One of the standout features is a segment-first rear selfie mirror, allowing users to take selfies using the rear camera with improved clarity and detail. The phone also includes gesture-based “Say Hi” capture and a built-in ring flash for hands-free shooting and more balanced lighting.

On the software side, the device is powered by LumaColor imaging technology, which uses AI-driven color processing, RAW HDR, and facial enhancement tools to produce more natural skin tones and balanced contrast.

The phone also introduces a “Vibe Master Mode” with preset options such as Lively, Festival, and Ceremony, letting users quickly adjust the mood and style of their photos.

realme has also added AI-based editing tools aimed at content creators. AI Edit Genie enables users to modify elements like hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds, while AI Instant Clip helps turn photos and videos into short-form content ready for social media.

Beyond its camera capabilities, the realme 16 5G features a slim, lightweight design inspired by an “Air” aesthetic and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, targeting users who want both portability and extended battery life.

With these features, realme is positioning the 16 5G as a camera-driven smartphone that brings premium-style capabilities to a broader audience in the mid-range market. (Source: IANS)