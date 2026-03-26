E-Commerce Hiring in India Jumps 35% Over Two Years, Driven by Tech Demand

NEW DELHI, India — Hiring in India’s e-commerce and quick commerce sector has surged 35% over the past two years, fueled by growing demand for technology talent and operational expertise, according to a new report released Thursday.

The report by CIEL HR said total hiring demand in the sector rose from 73,320 roles in 2023 to nearly 98,750 roles in 2025, reflecting rapid expansion and a shift in workforce needs.

Companies are increasingly moving beyond expansion-driven hiring and focusing on building deeper capabilities in platform resilience, fulfillment efficiency, and AI-powered customer experience.

Technology and engineering roles have seen the sharpest rise, with demand more than tripling over the period. Positions such as software developers, DevOps engineers, solution architects, and artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists are now central to hiring strategies.

At the same time, supply chain and fulfillment roles have grown by about 25%, as companies expand into smaller cities and work to improve delivery speed and efficiency. Jobs such as warehouse managers, inventory controllers, and city operations leads are becoming more critical, particularly in the fast-growing quick commerce segment.

The report also highlighted a growing wage premium for advanced digital skills. Professionals in AI and machine learning are earning 30% to 40% more than traditional tech roles, while specialists in areas like generative AI and large language models are commanding even higher pay. Experienced professionals in fields such as natural language processing and computer vision can earn up to Rs 5 million annually.

India’s gig workforce has surpassed 12 million in 2025 and is projected to nearly double to 23.5 million by 2030, the report said.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead as major hubs for technology and engineering hiring, while Chennai is emerging as a key center for product development and analytics roles. (Source: IANS)