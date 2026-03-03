Samsung Strengthens Privacy on Galaxy S26 Series as AI Use Surges in India

NEW DELHI — Samsung has upgraded privacy features on its new Galaxy S26 series as artificial intelligence usage among Indian consumers continues to rank among the highest globally, the company’s Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park said Tuesday.

Samsung recently unveiled its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, highlighting a new Privacy Display feature that the company says sets a new benchmark for smartphone privacy in the AI era.

“Everyday usage of AI by the Indian consumers is among the highest in the world,” Park said. “The privacy on Galaxy S26 series has been upgraded given that we are now in the era of AI.”

Park said India plays a strategic role in Samsung’s global innovation ecosystem, noting that engineers at the company’s Bengaluru and Noida research and development centers contributed significantly to the development of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The devices are being manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory.

The Privacy Display feature is integrated directly into the screen, limiting visibility from side angles without affecting the user’s primary viewing experience. Unlike third-party screen filters, users can customize the feature to restrict privacy to specific parts of the screen or choose when it activates.

“Unlike third-party filters, Privacy Display is integrated directly into the display, preserving the viewing experience in everyday use while limiting visibility from side angles,” Park said. “Users can limit privacy to specific parts of the screen or customise when it activates, making discreet protection feel seamless and intuitive.”

The Galaxy S26 series also enhances on-device privacy by using personal context processing to ensure sensitive data remains on the device. While the phones offer a range of AI agents designed to assist with daily tasks, users retain control over how and when their information is shared.

“Even when interacting with partner AI agents through Samsung apps (including Samsung Note, Calendar, Gallery, Reminder and Clock), users can control whether data is shared to train partner models or to profile users for targeted advertising,” Park said.

Samsung has also introduced Privacy Alerts, which use intelligent monitoring to notify users when apps attempt to access device administrator controls or sensitive data such as precise location, call logs or contacts. The feature is intended to give users clearer oversight of app permissions.

“We ensure that AI follows your command and will. We cannot let it spill out of your control and start generating things that are not authentic,” Park said.

Described by Samsung as its third-generation AI phone, the Galaxy S26 series integrates multiple AI agents with enhanced contextual awareness and proactive suggestions. Park emphasized that access to personal data is limited strictly to what is required to complete a specific task.

“All Galaxy AI experiences operate within Samsung’s Knox security framework, which applies consistent technical and policy safeguards across the device – even when partner services are involved,” he said. “Personal data remains protected on-device, is shared only when required, and is not used for advertising purposes.”

The Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order in India through leading online and offline retailers. The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999, the Galaxy S26+ at Rs 1,19,999, and the base Galaxy S26 at Rs 87,999. (Source: IANS)