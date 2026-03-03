India Targets 300 Million Tonnes of Steel Capacity by 2030, 400 Million by 2035

NEW DELHI — India’s steel sector is aiming to scale up capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and 400 million tonnes by 2035 as part of a broader push to position the country as a global leader in steel production, a senior government official said Tuesday.

Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, outlined the expansion roadmap during a high-level interactive session with senior diplomats from across the world, according to an official statement.

The ministry also presented a preview of “Bharat Steel 2026,” an international conference and exhibition scheduled for April 16–17, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Diplomats were invited to offer suggestions to help shape the roadmap for the event, which is expected to serve as a platform for global collaboration in the steel sector.

Poundrik highlighted the industry’s rapid modernization and called for partnerships with global stakeholders as India transitions toward low-carbon production pathways and adopts advanced processing technologies.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to building resilient and sustainable global supply chains anchored in innovation, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

India’s strategy includes strengthening raw material security, accelerating technology transfer, promoting green and sustainable steel production and fostering deeper international cooperation, he said.

The session saw strong engagement from members of the diplomatic community, who expressed support for India’s long-term vision and interest in participating in Bharat Steel 2026, the ministry statement said.

Industry bodies and analysts have underscored the role of recycled steel in helping India meet both growth and climate targets. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that producing one ton of recycled steel can save 1.1 tons of iron ore and 630 kilograms of coking coal, while reducing emissions by 28%.

Scrap-based steelmaking is viewed as a practical near-term decarbonization solution, particularly as India’s current carbon intensity stands at 2.55 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of steel.

Steel demand in India is projected to grow steadily at around 8% in FY26, generating incremental demand of 11 to 12 million tonnes per annum, analysts said.

With strong domestic demand and policy support, the government is positioning the steel sector as a cornerstone of India’s industrial growth and its ambitions to become a leading force in the global manufacturing landscape. (Source: IANS)