Apple iPhone Exports From India Hit Record Rs 2 Lakh Crore in FY26

NEW DELHI — Apple’s iPhone exports from India reached a record Rs 2 lakh crore in FY26, making it the country’s largest single branded export category, ahead of diamonds, automotive fuel and medicines.

The milestone came in the final year of the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, according to vendor data submitted to authorities.

The data showed Apple has become the largest branded exporter across all categories under the Harmonized System classification, which covers more than 5,000 globally traded product groups.

India’s overall smartphone exports stood at about Rs 2.6 trillion, or $29.4 billion, during the period. iPhones accounted for more than 75 percent of that total, contributing more than $22 billion.

Automotive diesel fuel was the second-largest export category at $14.53 billion, followed by diamonds at $11.23 billion. Medicines and motor gasoline accounted for $9.98 billion and $8.5 billion, respectively.

Apple’s rapid expansion has made the company a major driver of India’s manufacturing ambitions under the Make in India initiative.

iPhone exports have grown sharply since the rollout of the PLI scheme. Shipments were valued at Rs 9,351.6 crore in FY22 before rising to Rs 44,269.5 crore in FY23 and Rs 85,013.5 crore in FY24.

Exports then climbed to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY25 and grew another 33 percent in FY26, covering the April-to-February period, despite geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions.

In a separate development, Apple announced that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will move into the newly created role of executive chairman. In that position, he will work with global policymakers and assist with select company matters, according to Apple.

Cook had previously dismissed speculation about a leadership change, calling such reports “a rumor” and reaffirming his commitment to leading the company. (Source: IANS)