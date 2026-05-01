Noida International Airport to Start Commercial Flights June 15

NEW DELHI — Noida International Airport will begin commercial flight operations on June 15, marking a major step in expanding aviation connectivity across North India.

The airport said Friday that the launch follows its inauguration by the prime minister and the approval of its Aerodrome Security Program by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The approval confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems and operating procedures are in place ahead of the start of passenger services.

“The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the receipt of approval for the ASP from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems, and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services,” the airport said in a statement.

The clearance positions the airport to open as a new gateway for passengers, airlines and cargo operators in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas. Its launch is expected to help ease congestion at existing airports while giving travelers more flight options across the region.

IndiGo will operate the first flight from the airport, starting scheduled passenger service. Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to follow, with route and schedule details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The airport has been developed to meet rising air travel demand and includes modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operating systems and multimodal connectivity. It is designed to provide a smooth passenger experience while giving airlines a reliable and cost-effective operating environment.

“Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity,” the airport said.

“The airport is designed to offer a smooth passenger journey while supporting airlines with reliable and cost-efficient operations,” it added.

The start of commercial operations is also expected to strengthen regional connectivity and support economic growth by creating new opportunities in tourism, trade and investment across North India. (Source: IANS)