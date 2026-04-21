Apple Names John Ternus as Next CEO as Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman Role

NEW DELHI — Apple said Tuesday that John Ternus, the company’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will succeed Tim Cook as chief executive officer beginning September 1, 2026, marking the end of a long-planned leadership transition unanimously approved by the board.

Cook, who has led the company since 2011, will move into a newly created role as executive chairman. In that position, he will focus on engaging with global policymakers and advising on select company matters.

Arthur Levinson, who has served as Apple’s non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become lead independent director on the same date. Ternus will also join Apple’s board of directors effective September 1.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple,” Cook said, praising his successor as someone with “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity.”

Ternus, 50, joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become senior vice president in 2021. He has overseen hardware engineering across the company’s entire product lineup, playing a key role in the development of the iPad, AirPods, and multiple generations of the iPhone and Mac.

Most recently, his team led the launch of the ultrathin iPhone Air and the new MacBook Neo.

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” Ternus said, adding that he was “humbled” to take on the role.

During Cook’s tenure, Apple’s market capitalization expanded from roughly $350 billion to about $4 trillion, while annual revenue nearly quadrupled to more than $416 billion. The company’s services division alone now generates over $100 billion annually.

Cook had previously dismissed speculation about stepping down, calling such reports “a rumour” and reiterating his commitment to leading the company.

“No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around,” he said in an earlier interview with ABC News when asked about reports suggesting he might step back. (Source: IANS)