Hims & Hers Names Anant Vinjamoori Chief Medical Officer of Hims

SAN FRANCISCO — Hims & Hers Health Inc. has named Anant Vinjamoori, M.D., chief medical officer of its Hims brand, adding a physician executive with experience in longevity medicine, preventive care and health technology as the company expands its men’s health offerings.

Vinjamoori will provide clinical guidance for the next phase of the Hims brand across sexual health, hormone health, dermatology, weight loss and mental health, as well as emerging categories such as longevity medicine and peptide therapy. He joins the company’s team of medical experts led by Pat Carroll, M.D., global chief medical officer of Hims & Hers.

Vinjamoori has more than a decade of clinical and executive experience in internal medicine, primary care and longevity medicine. He has led product and medical teams at health technology companies including Virta Health and Modern Age.

He is also the founder of Next Generation Medicine, which provides medical education and AI technology designed to help clinicians learn, implement and scale evidence-based longevity medicine in their practices. Vinjamoori has also advised consumer wellness companies including Superpower and Midi Health. He is the author of several peer-reviewed publications and received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Men are increasingly seeking care that goes beyond reactive treatment – they want to feel their best at every age, and they are paying close attention to the science that makes that possible,” said Dr. Anant Vinjamoori. “This is the right time to increase access to high-quality, science-driven care that helps men feel like the best versions of themselves. Hims has the scale, consumer trust, and vision to do it right. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hims & Hers said Vinjamoori’s background in preventive and longevity care includes experience with diagnostic testing and targeted therapies, including peptides, to support areas such as recovery, cognition, sleep and body composition.

“As medicine advances, we have a responsibility to bring our customers the latest innovations in treatments, services, and research,” said Dr. Pat Carroll, Global Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers. “Dr. Vinjamoori has been at the leading edge of helping people feel great at every stage of life, and he brings the perfect combination of clinical expertise and dedication to consumer access to Hims & Hers. I’m excited to see the deep impact he will have on our Hims customers.”

The company said its medical leadership team has more than 100 years of combined experience across weight loss, sexual health, hormone health, mental health, dermatology and primary care. Hims & Hers said the physicians provide medical expertise intended to ensure care available through the platform is rooted in current research and clinical guidelines.