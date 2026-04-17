China’s Unemployment Likely Higher Than Official Data Suggest, Analysts Say

NEW DELHI — China’s official unemployment figures are facing renewed scrutiny, with analysts suggesting that joblessness in the country may be significantly higher than reported.

According to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the surveyed urban unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in February, marking a six-month high. However, experts say the figure reflects only a limited portion of the labor market and may not capture the full extent of employment challenges.

The increase comes amid broader economic pressures, including slowing growth, shifting industrial priorities, and ongoing strain in sectors such as real estate and manufacturing.

China’s official unemployment rate is based on surveys of the urban workforce and includes only individuals who have lived in cities for at least six months. This approach excludes large segments of the population whose employment status may be more unstable or harder to categorize.

Youth unemployment has been a particularly closely watched indicator. Data released in late 2025 showed the jobless rate for individuals aged 16 to 24 reached 16.9 percent, though the figure excluded students still enrolled in school.

That exclusion followed a methodology change introduced in 2023. While authorities said the adjustment was intended to improve accuracy, analysts note it also removes a substantial number of young people who may be struggling to find work.

Another major gap involves China’s migrant worker population, which exceeds 300 million people and plays a key role in urban and industrial economies. Many migrant workers are not fully reflected in official data because they retain rural household registration. When they lose jobs in cities, they often return to their hometowns and are no longer counted as part of the urban workforce.

The labor market has also seen rapid growth in informal and gig-based employment. By the end of 2025, an estimated 280 million people were engaged in short-term or flexible work arrangements.

Under current statistical definitions, individuals who perform even minimal paid work—such as one hour in a given week—are classified as employed. This includes gig workers and temporary laborers, regardless of income stability.

As a result, many workers with irregular or insufficient earnings are still counted as employed, masking what analysts describe as “hidden unemployment.” This includes underemployment and precarious work that may not be reflected in headline figures.

Analysts say these factors combined suggest that China’s official unemployment data may understate the true scale of labor market stress, particularly among young people, migrant workers, and those in unstable jobs. (Source: IANS)