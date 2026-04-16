Uttar Pradesh Emerging as Manufacturing Hub, Yogi Adityanath Says at Tata Motors Milestone Event

LUCKNOW, Uttar Pradesh — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the 1 millionth vehicle — an electric bus — from Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant, calling the milestone a significant step in the state’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub.

The zero-emission electric bus rolled out from the company’s 600-acre facility, which has been operational since 1992, marking a key achievement in its 34-year journey.

Addressing the event, Adityanath described the occasion as a moment of “immense pride and joy” and linked it to the state government’s broader push to position Uttar Pradesh as a major industrial destination.

“This moment is a symbol of pride and happiness for all, as Tata Motors has launched its 10th lakh bus from the Lucknow plant after a glorious journey of 34 years. This achievement is not merely an industrial revolution, but a launch pad for the historic flight that is establishing India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub.

This milestone moment represents the momentum of New India and New Uttar Pradesh, which is not meant to stop, but to continuously move forward towards greater heights with a commitment to deliver development, trust and prosperity to every citizen,” the chief minister said.

He said the state government, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, is focusing on connecting human resources with skills, innovation, and technology to build an industry-ready workforce and accelerate development.

Adityanath added that the state’s progress is now visible on the ground, not just in statistics.

“9 years ago, Uttar Pradesh was facing an identity crisis, poor connectivity and security challenges, where it was difficult to distinguish between roads and potholes, and investors were hesitant to come. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has now gained a new direction, where improved law and order and modern infrastructure have laid a strong foundation for development,” he said.

The chief minister also praised Tata Motors for transforming the decades-old plant into what he described as an “institute of innovation and technological prowess,” while highlighting its role in job creation.

With more than 5,600 employees, the facility has become a major employment hub, supporting youth through initiatives such as the ‘Lakshya’ program. The plant is estimated to support the livelihoods of around 6,000 families and has generated employment opportunities for thousands over the years.

Following the ceremony, Adityanath took a ride in the newly rolled-out electric bus and toured the facility, reviewing production processes and technologies used at the plant. (Source: IANS)