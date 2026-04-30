India Becomes Largest User Base for ChatGPT Images 2.0

NEW DELHI — India has quickly emerged as the largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0, just a week after OpenAI rolled out the updated image-generation feature.

The rapid adoption reflects not only the scale of India’s digital audience but also the way users are turning AI image generation into a tool for creativity, identity and online storytelling.

Rather than using the technology only for productivity or professional design, many users in India are embracing it as a form of self-expression. Anime-style portraits, cinematic headshots, fantasy newspaper covers, tarot-inspired visuals and fashion-focused edits have become popular among younger audiences experimenting with aesthetics and personal branding.

ChatGPT Images 2.0 includes several technical upgrades, including the ability to generate detailed visuals from short prompts, render accurate text, support multilingual inputs and respond to complex creative instructions. The model also uses reasoning capabilities to better interpret prompts, create multiple variations and refine outputs with broader context.

But the strongest momentum appears to be coming from user-driven trends. Indian users are creating polished LinkedIn-style headshots, paparazzi-inspired flash images, pastel spring-themed portraits and “style me” transformations. Everyday photos are being reimagined with dramatic lighting, while older or low-quality images are being enhanced and restored with greater clarity.

More experimental uses are also gaining traction. Users are designing fictional newspaper front pages featuring themselves, generating mystical tarot-card portraits and visualizing futuristic architecture and interiors through blueprint-style prompts.

Country-specific trends, including cinematic portrait collages and Y2K-inspired romantic edits, are also helping shape a distinct Indian visual style on the platform.

The trend points to a broader shift in how AI tools are being used in daily life. In India, AI image generation is moving beyond professional and technical use cases and becoming part of creator culture, fandom, fashion and social media identity. (Source: IANS)