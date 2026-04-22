India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Crosses 1.06 Billion in March

NEW DELHI — India’s broadband subscriber base continued to expand in March, crossing the 1.06 billion mark as demand for internet services grew across both urban and rural areas, according to government data released Wednesday.

Total broadband subscribers rose from 1,059.05 million at the end of February to 1,065.88 million at the end of March 2026, reflecting steady growth driven by ongoing digital adoption.

Mobile number portability remained high during the month, with 14.63 million users requesting to switch telecom operators, underscoring strong competition in the sector and increasing consumer choice. Active wireless subscribers, based on peak visitor location register data, stood at 1,185.60 million.

The wireline segment also recorded modest gains. Subscribers increased from 47.99 million in February to 48.25 million in March, a monthly growth rate of 0.53 percent. Wireline tele-density edged up to 3.38 percent, with urban areas continuing to dominate usage. More than 89 percent of wireline subscribers were in urban regions, while rural areas accounted for just over 10 percent.

Public sector companies, including BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, held nearly 19 percent of the wireline market.

Wireless services remained the backbone of the telecom sector. Total wireless subscribers, including mobile and fixed wireless access, grew from 1,273.31 million to 1,282.33 million in March, marking a monthly increase of 0.71 percent. Growth was recorded in both urban and rural areas, with rural regions showing slightly faster expansion.

Overall wireless tele-density improved to 89.88 percent, indicating broader connectivity penetration. Urban tele-density remained significantly higher at over 143 percent, while rural tele-density approached 60 percent.

Mobile subscribers alone increased from 1,257.29 million to 1,265.73 million during the month, with gains seen across both urban and rural markets. Mobile tele-density rose to 88.71 percent.

Private telecom operators continued to dominate the wireless segment with a market share exceeding 92 percent, while public sector providers accounted for about 7.36 percent.

The 5G fixed wireless access segment also saw steady growth, with subscribers rising from 11.93 million in February to 12.32 million in March. (Source: IANS)