Infosys Q4 Profit Jumps 28% as Headcount Drops by Over 8,000

NEW DELHI — Infosys reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with consolidated net profit increasing 28 percent sequentially, even as the company reduced its workforce by more than 8,000 employees.

The IT services firm posted a net profit of Rs 8,501 crore for the January–March quarter, up 21 percent from Rs 7,033 crore a year earlier and 27.8 percent higher than the previous quarter’s Rs 6,654 crore.

Operating profit came in at Rs 9,743 crore, rising 13.6 percent year over year and 16.6 percent quarter over quarter.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 46,402 crore, marking a 13.4 percent increase from Rs 40,925 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2 percent from Rs 45,479 crore in the December quarter.

The company maintained an operating margin of around 21 percent on an annual basis, while quarterly margins improved to 21 percent from 18.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Gross profit rose 16.1 percent year over year to Rs 14,344 crore, while total operating expenses climbed 21.9 percent to Rs 4,601 crore.

Infosys reported a voluntary attrition rate of 12.6 percent in the quarter, slightly up from 12.3 percent in the previous quarter but lower than 14.1 percent a year earlier.

The company’s total headcount declined by 8,440 employees during the quarter to 328,594, reflecting ongoing cost optimization efforts.

Looking ahead, Infosys has projected revenue growth of up to 3.5 percent in constant currency for fiscal year 2027, with operating margins expected in the range of 20 percent to 22 percent.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of Rs 25 per share, compared with Rs 22 per share in the year-ago period.

Shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,231.80 on Thursday, down about 3 percent on the NSE. The stock has fallen more than 20 percent so far this year. (Source: IANS)