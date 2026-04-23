India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistani Aircraft Until May 24

NEW DELHI — India has extended its ban on Pakistani aircraft using its airspace until May 24, continuing restrictions first imposed after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued Wednesday, Indian airspace will remain closed to all Pakistan-registered aircraft, as well as planes operated or owned by Pakistani airlines and operators, including military flights. The restriction will remain in effect until 5:30 a.m. IST on May 24.

The ban is part of ongoing retaliatory measures following the Pahalgam attack and has now been in place for more than a year, with both countries extending the restrictions on a rolling basis.

Pakistan has also extended its ban on Indian aircraft through the same date, according to local media reports, maintaining a reciprocal closure of airspace between the two nations.

The continued restrictions have forced airlines to take longer flight paths, significantly increasing fuel consumption and operating costs. Fuel expenses can account for up to 40 percent of an airline’s total costs, making such detours financially burdensome.

Indian carriers are also contending with additional airspace limitations linked to tensions in the Middle East, further complicating route planning. Airlines have been rerouting flights over the Arabian Sea, Central Asia, and parts of Africa, leading to longer travel times and increased pressure on crew duty limits.

For Air India, avoiding airspace over Iran and Iraq has added considerable flight time on several long-haul routes, resulting in some cancellations due to operational constraints.

To address these challenges, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted temporary relaxations in pilot duty norms for Air India’s long-haul flights to destinations in Europe, the United States, and Canada. (Source: IANS)