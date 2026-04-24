Lutnick Touts Investment Surge as Lawmakers Challenge Trade Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told lawmakers Friday that “trillions of dollars of capital investment are pouring into America,” as he defended the administration’s trade policies under sharp bipartisan scrutiny.

Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick said the U.S. economy remains “the strongest and most resilient in the world,” pointing to increased investment in manufacturing and energy as evidence of an industrial revival.

“Company after company and industry after industry have made record-setting commitments to build in America,” he said, citing major semiconductor and energy projects across several states.

Lutnick said exports reached $3.4 trillion in 2025, a 6 percent increase, while the trade deficit fell to its lowest level in 16 years. He credited the administration’s “America First trade policy” with boosting domestic production and attracting foreign capital.

On national security, he described the Bureau of Industry and Security as “the frontline and our key defense from China trying to get our best chips and our best technology,” adding that expanded enforcement would help prevent illicit transfers.

Lutnick also defended plans to eliminate or restructure certain federal programs, arguing that inefficiencies required action. Referring to the Minority Business Development Agency, he said “over 92 percent of the awards should never have been made,” calling it “a mess.”

He acknowledged that some job losses could occur in the near term but said new investments would create employment over time.

“The manufacturing is going to start in two or three years when these factories come online,” he said.

Lawmakers from both parties raised concerns about tariffs, job losses, and proposed budget cuts.

Subcommittee Chairman Harold Rogers said the Commerce Department’s proposed budget totals $9.2 billion, a $1.8 billion, or 16.5 percent, reduction from current levels, while aiming to “counter the strong arm trade tactics of China.”

Ranking member Grace Meng warned the plan “would hurt American jobs, small businesses and economically distressed communities,” criticizing proposed cuts to development programs and export support.

Rosa DeLauro, ranking member of the full committee, delivered one of the sharpest critiques, saying it was “difficult to view the Trump administration’s trade policy as anything short of disastrous.”

She said tariffs had increased costs for families, citing estimates that they raised food expenses by $1,700 in 2025. She also challenged the administration’s job claims, saying manufacturing losses show “it’s not a trade policy that delivers for working people.”

Representative Joseph Morelle pointed to uncertainty caused by shifting tariff policies, telling Lutnick that “the chaos remains the only predictable thing in this administration,” and warning that businesses lack the stability needed for investment decisions.

Representative Glenn Ivey questioned whether consumers would benefit from tariff refunds, asking whether the administration was ensuring relief reached “small businesses… and especially everyday consumers.”

Representative Frank Mrvan raised labor concerns, pressing Lutnick on union jobs and energy policy and urging action in a labor dispute affecting workers in his district. (Source: IANS)