Vee Technologies Delivers 3,000th Fire Truck Design for U.S. Market

BENGALURU — Vee Technologies has reached a milestone in its engineering business, delivering its 3,000th fire truck design for the U.S. market, the company said Thursday.

The Bengaluru- and Atlanta-headquartered firm entered the specialized segment about a decade ago, tackling the complexities of designing fire apparatus for the United States, where each state follows distinct fire safety codes.

Designing fire trucks for the U.S. market presents significant challenges due to variations in building materials and structures, including high-rise residential and commercial developments. Engineers must account for diverse operational requirements such as reaching fires at significant heights, transporting firefighters, deploying water or suppression systems, and carrying out rescue operations.

The company said its engineering services focus on delivering reliability and rapid response capabilities for emergency situations. Its teams develop state-specific, code-compliant designs that require precision, speed, and adaptability to evolving regulatory standards.

To support this, Vee Technologies uses large-scale data analysis to optimize detailed designs that meet global safety norms and performance requirements.

The company is showcasing its capabilities at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International, being held through April 25 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Industry estimates indicate that India’s engineering research and development (ER&D) segment, valued at around $63 billion, contributes more than one-fifth of the country’s over $300 billion IT and business process management exports. The segment, which includes product engineering, embedded systems, and digital manufacturing, is driven by demand for software-defined products, outsourcing, and growth across sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, and industrial manufacturing. (Source: IANS)