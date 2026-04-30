Mumbai Property Registrations Hit Strongest April Level in 14 Years

NEW DELHI — Mumbai’s real estate market recorded its strongest April in 14 years, with property registrations expected to reach 13,864 in April 2026, according to a report from Knight Frank India.

The figure represents a 6 percent increase from a year earlier and surpasses the previous April peak recorded in 2025. The report, citing data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, said stamp duty revenue for the month is projected to exceed Rs 1,114 crore.

While registrations rose from a year earlier, stamp duty collections were largely stable, increasing 1 percent as the mix of transactions shifted.

“This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base. While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust,” said Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

Baijal said the month-on-month decline was largely seasonal and followed elevated deal closures in March. He said the moderation does not undermine Mumbai’s structural strength or its long-term appeal as one of India’s most important residential markets.

On a sequential basis, property registrations fell 13 percent in April, while revenue collections dropped 27 percent from March. The report said April typically sees some cooling after strong transaction activity at the end of the financial year in March.

The report said continued momentum in residential registrations reflects steady end-user demand, stable macroeconomic conditions, infrastructure expansion and improved buyer sentiment.

Mumbai’s residential market is also expected to benefit from major public spending and infrastructure projects, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s largest-ever budget, the Coastal Road and key link corridors. The report said those projects could improve accessibility and expand residential catchment areas across the city. (Source: IANS)