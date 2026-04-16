Samsung Seeks Court Injunction Ahead of Possible Union Action

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics has moved to block potential labor action that could disrupt its operations, filing for a court injunction as tensions with its union escalate over wages and bonuses.

According to industry sources, the company submitted the request to the Suwon District Court on Thursday in an effort to prevent union members from occupying key facilities, including semiconductor production lines, which could lead to significant operational losses.

Samsung said the move is not aimed at restricting workers’ constitutionally protected right to strike, but rather to prevent actions that would violate the law and jeopardize production.

The legal action comes after unionized workers announced plans to stage a general strike on May 21, raising concerns about possible disruptions at one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.

Talks between management and the union began last month but quickly stalled after the two sides failed to agree on key issues, including the removal of a cap on performance-based bonuses.

The union has reportedly demanded that Samsung allocate 15 percent of its operating profit toward bonuses, along with a 7 percent wage increase and greater transparency in how performance incentives are calculated.

Samsung Electronics reported operating profit of 57 trillion won, or about $38.7 billion, for the first quarter.

Negotiations briefly resumed in March but were suspended again within days. Union leader Choi Seung-ho cited what he described as a lack of sincerity from management in explaining the decision to halt talks and seek arbitration through a local labor commission.

Despite the breakdown, the union has indicated that discussions could resume, noting that the suspension does not necessarily signal a complete collapse of negotiations.

The dispute underscores growing labor tensions at Samsung as workers push for higher compensation and a larger share of the company’s strong financial performance. (Source: IANS)