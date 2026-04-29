Smartphones with satellite connectivity set for major growth, report says

NEW DELHI — Smartphones equipped with satellite connectivity are expected to account for nearly half of global shipments by the end of the decade, highlighting rapid growth in non-terrestrial network technology, according to a new industry report released Wednesday.

Research firm Counterpoint Research said devices capable of connecting to satellite networks are projected to make up 46 percent of global smartphone shipments by 2030 — roughly one in every two devices sold.

Peter Richardson, a research vice president at the firm, said major players such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are likely to lead adoption rates. However, Android manufacturers focused on entry-level and mid-range devices are expected to lag behind in integrating the technology.

He noted that broader adoption will depend on expanded offerings from Android brands and telecom operators, particularly outside developed markets.

In the near term, the report expects proprietary satellite solutions to dominate, as industry-wide standards under the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) face hurdles including chipset readiness, operator certification, and service maturity.

Soumen Mandal, a principal analyst, said Apple currently leads in shipments of satellite-enabled smartphones, while Samsung is ahead within the Android ecosystem. Companies including Huawei and Google are also pursuing proprietary approaches similar to Apple’s model.

The report said broader adoption in premium devices is expected as 3GPP standards evolve, but widespread use in mid-range smartphones may not occur until the rollout of Release 19.

For now, the satellite smartphone market is largely driven by premium devices, with limited mainstream adoption due to a lack of compelling everyday use cases.

Industry developments could accelerate growth. Counterpoint noted that Amazon’s recent acquisition of Globalstar could quickly expand capacity and create new opportunities in connectivity-as-a-service.

Shivani Parashar, a senior analyst, said increased participation from chipset makers is expected to boost competition and improve scalability in the satellite smartphone system-on-chip market.

North America has emerged as an early leader, aided by partnerships between telecom operators and satellite providers that have brought the technology to market more quickly, the report said.

While telecom companies in regions such as Europe and China have been slower to roll out satellite services, satellite operators are continuing to expand capacity in anticipation of broader global demand. (Source: IANS)