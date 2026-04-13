Tata Chairman Calls Nashik TCS Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning,’ Promises Strict Action

NEW DELHI — Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Monday described allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services as “gravely concerning and anguishing,” saying the company has launched a thorough investigation and initiated action against those accused.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that TCS is fully cooperating with authorities.

“The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing,” he said.

“This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” he added.

He emphasized that the Tata Group maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

“A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” Chandrasekaran said.

He added that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the investigation.

Chandrasekaran said those found guilty will face strict disciplinary action and that the company will implement any necessary corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The statement comes a day after TCS confirmed it had suspended employees under investigation in connection with the Nashik case and was cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

The company has come under scrutiny following multiple police complaints related to alleged incidents of sexual harassment and religious coercion at its Nashik unit.

According to reports, the case first surfaced in March when a woman accused a colleague of engaging in a physical relationship with her under the false promise of marriage.

Authorities later uncovered additional complaints during the investigation, leading to multiple cases tied to similar allegations.

Police have arrested at least six employees in connection with the case, based on intelligence gathered by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct a detailed probe, and a human resources official based in Pune is currently being questioned. (Source: IANS)