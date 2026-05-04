Bengaluru Projected to Become World’s Fastest-Growing Major City by 2035

NEW DELHI — Bengaluru is likely to emerge as the world’s fastest-growing major city by 2035, supported by its deep talent base and growing role as a global capability center hub, according to a new report from property consulting firm Savills.

The report assessed 245 cities and placed several Indian cities among the top 20. It found that Asia-Pacific cities accounted for 85% of the fastest-growing cities, with India, Vietnam and China leading the momentum.

Savills said the high-growth cities are benefiting from young and skilled workforces, rising inward migration and expanding numbers of high-income households. These trends are also expected to drive rapid changes in real estate markets, creating opportunities for investors and developers across sectors.

The index evaluated cities using several economic indicators, including projected city GDP growth through 2035, personal wealth growth, population dependency ratios, inward migration and the number of households earning more than $70,000. Only cities with a GDP of at least $50 billion in 2025 were included.

“Bengaluru’s ranking as the world’s fastest growing city is a reflection of India’s structural strengths – a young, skilled workforce, a maturing technology ecosystem, and accelerating demand from global corporations establishing capability centres,” said Arvind Nandan, managing director of research and consulting at Savills India.

Nandan said India’s rising presence in the index shows the country’s urban growth engine is broad-based and that real estate markets across major Indian cities are positioned for significant expansion over the next decade.

In a separate report, Savills India said office demand in the country remains strong, driven by global capability center expansion and occupier preference for Grade-A, sustainable workspaces.

The firm also said private equity investment in India’s real estate sector rose 66% year over year to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026. (Source: IANS)