Claire Mazumdar Named Future Successor to Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

NEW DELHI — Biocon founder and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as the future successor to lead the biotechnology company, laying out a long-term leadership transition plan for one of India’s best-known biopharmaceutical businesses.

Mazumdar-Shaw said she has formally planned for succession and selected Claire Mazumdar to eventually take over the company. She said that as Biocon’s sole owner, she wanted to ensure the business would be placed in capable hands.

The transition is not expected to happen immediately. Mazumdar-Shaw said in a social media post that she does not intend to step down soon and that Claire Mazumdar will gradually move into the leadership role over time.

Claire Mazumdar, 37, is a U.S.-based biotechnology executive and entrepreneur. She is the founding CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a Boston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cancer treatments. The company has grown under her leadership, with its market capitalization crossing $1.6 billion.

She has a degree in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford School of Medicine.

Before becoming CEO of Bicara in 2020, Mazumdar worked at Third Rock Ventures and later led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines.

She also serves on the board of Noora Health, a nonprofit organization focused on improving health outcomes through patient and caregiver education.

Mazumdar-Shaw said Claire Mazumdar would be supported by a broader family leadership structure. That includes her brother Eric Mazumdar, an artificial intelligence expert and professor at the California Institute of Technology, and her husband, Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. (Source: IANS)