Bharat Dynamics Q4 Profit Falls 59.5% as Revenue Drops Sharply

MUMBAI — Bharat Dynamics Ltd. reported a steep decline in fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, with profit falling 59.5% as revenue from operations dropped sharply.

The defense public sector company posted a profit of Rs 113 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down from Rs 273 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations fell 73% year over year to Rs 480 crore in the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 1,777 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 81.5% to Rs 55.2 crore from Rs 299 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.5% from 16.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 153 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 378 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s total income also dropped 68% to Rs 599 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bharat Dynamics also announced a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share with a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend @ ₹0.40 per share (face value of Rs. 5/- each) for the year ended 31 March 2026. The dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics closed 3.51% lower at Rs 1,283.40 on the BSE on Wednesday, ahead of the results announcement.

The defense stock has been volatile in recent weeks amid weak market sentiment. It has declined 1.57% over the past week and 5.65% over the past two weeks. On a monthly basis, the stock is down 1.43%, while it has fallen 13.33% so far this year. (Source: IANS)