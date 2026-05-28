P&G Hygiene Q4 Profit Slips 2% as Revenue Falls 5%

MUMBAI — Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. reported a 2% decline in fourth-quarter profit Thursday as revenue fell from a year earlier.

The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore for the January-March quarter, down from Rs 156 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 5.1% year over year to Rs 941 crore, compared with Rs 992 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the revenue decline, the company reported stronger operating performance. EBITDA rose 4.1% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 210 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2% from 21.1%.

P&G Hygiene also announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for fiscal 2026. The company said the total payout to shareholders will be nearly Rs 194.76 crore.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the final dividend has been set for August 17.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting and will be paid from September 18 onward.

Earlier this year, the consumer goods company declared an interim dividend of Rs 170 per share and a special dividend of Rs 25 per share in February 2026.

The company had previously announced a dividend of Rs 65 per share in August 2025, an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share in February 2025 and a dividend of Rs 95 per share in November 2024. (Source: IANS)