Bharti Airtel Q4 Profit Drops 33.5% as Revenue Rises 15.6%

MUMBAI — Bharti Airtel reported a 33.5% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, even as revenue continued to grow on stronger performance across its core India business.

The telecom company said Wednesday that net profit for the January-March quarter fell to Rs 7,325 crore, compared with Rs 11,021.8 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Profit, however, rose 10.48% sequentially from Rs 6,630 crore in the previous quarter, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 15.6% year over year to Rs 55,383.2 crore, up from Rs 47,876.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue rose 2.5%.

Airtel’s India business remained a major growth driver, with revenue rising 7.7% from a year earlier to Rs 39,566 crore. Revenue from the India mobile segment grew 8.3%, helped by improved realizations and continued subscriber growth.

Average revenue per user, a key metric for telecom operators, improved to Rs 257 during the quarter, up from Rs 245 a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year, Airtel reported net profit of Rs 26,695 crore, down 20.4% from Rs 33,556 crore in fiscal 2025. Annual revenue rose 21.9% to Rs 2,10,972.8 crore.

Gopal Vittal said Airtel ended fiscal 2026 on a strong note and pointed to the company’s diversified portfolio as a source of momentum.

Vittal said fiscal 2026 was a significant year for Airtel, noting that the company crossed 650 million customers globally, launched a telco-grade sovereign cloud offering, received Reserve Bank of India approval through a subsidiary to begin lending operations and accelerated the expansion of its data center footprint.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed at Rs 1,781.20 on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement, up Rs 24.40, or 1.39%. (Source: IANS)