Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Profit Falls 10%, Board Recommends Rs 75 Dividend

MUMBAI, India — Cera Sanitaryware Limited reported a 9.7% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, even as revenue increased during the period.

The Gujarat-based company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 77.3 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 85.6 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 11.4% to Rs 643.8 crore, compared with Rs 578 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating performance remained under pressure. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 7.3% to Rs 97.9 crore from Rs 105.6 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.2% from 18.3%.

The company’s lower margins and weaker operating profit reflected cost pressures during the quarter.

Cera’s board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting and will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

The company said its 28th annual general meeting is scheduled for July 23, 2026.

Shares of Cera Sanitaryware pared early gains after the earnings announcement but later recovered. The stock was trading 2.1% higher at Rs 5,571.5. It has gained nearly 10% over the past month and has turned positive on a year-to-date basis.

Founded in 1980 in Kadi, Gujarat, Cera Sanitaryware manufactures sanitaryware, faucets and bath wellness products. Its brands include Senator, CERA Luxe and CERA. (Source: IANS)