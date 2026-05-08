Adobe Expands India Presence With New Noida Office

NEW DELHI — Adobe has opened a new office in Noida as the U.S.-based software company expands its presence in India and increases its focus on artificial intelligence-driven innovation.

The new facility, located in Sector 129, is Adobe’s seventh office in India and its third in Uttar Pradesh. The campus currently houses more than 700 employees across engineering and customer-facing functions, according to the company.

“As the world is transformed by AI and agentic technologies, Adobe is at the forefront of reimagining innovation and creativity. The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India,” said Abhigyan Modi, country manager of Adobe India and senior vice president of Document Cloud.

Adobe said the office was designed as a technology-enabled, collaborative workspace intended to support innovation, co-creation and employee engagement in the AI era.

Swati Rustagi, head of employee experience at Adobe India, said the space was built to help teams collaborate more effectively as the technology landscape continues to evolve.

The Noida campus is IGBC Platinum-certified and includes sustainable building practices, energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Adobe entered India in 1997 as an engineering research and development center and has since grown substantially. The company now employs more than 8,000 people in India, its largest workforce outside the United States.

India accounts for more than one-third of Adobe’s global innovation output, according to the company.

Earlier this year, Adobe announced free access to tools including Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat for students at accredited institutions across India as part of its effort to support an AI-ready workforce. (Source: IANS)